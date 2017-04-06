First comes the ring, then comes the dress.

As Nikki Bella gears up to walk down the aisle with fiancé John Cena, she has lace and cleavage on the brain for her wedding day look. "Who's Nikki Bella without cleavage? Like c'mon!" she joked to E! News.

To highlight her fit figure, the 33-year-old reality Total Divas star envisions a gown that hugs all her curves. "I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she explained.

While her grandmother may not be so keen on the idea, Bella can't say "I do" without one physical asset. "I definitely have to have some cleavage," she reiterated.