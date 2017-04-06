Cook/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt returned to the red carpet Wednesday to the delight of many fans.
The actor, 53, surprised everyone by showing up at The Lost City of Z premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood. Pitt, who appears noticeably thinner, served as a producer on the film, which was made through his company Plan B Entertainment. Also walking the carpet were the film's stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson.
Although Pitt has been spotted at a few public events in recent months, he hasn't hit an official red carpet since his premiere for Allied last November. The Marion Cotillard-starring movie's premiere was his first public appearance since he and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce. He continued his Allied press tour, proving his a man of his word who keeps his commitments, and posed for selfies with fans.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images ;AP Photo/Heng Sinith
Despite another surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Pitt has been keeping a low profile while he and Jolie figure out custody of their six children. E! News previously reported that the former reached a temporary agreement that stated Pitt could have "therapeutic visitation" with his kids while he continued to attend weekly individual therapy sessions.
Part of Pitt's low profile also could be attributed to his secret trips to Cambodia while Jolie and her kids temporarily relocated there for the actress-director's new film First They Killed My Father. A source confirmed to E! News that Pitt was in Cambodia "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule."
A second source added, "All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids. They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they'd go back and forth between her and Brad."
Even though Pitt and Jolie are going through a tumultuous time, both always have smiles on their faces.