Brad Pitt returned to the red carpet Wednesday to the delight of many fans.

The actor, 53, surprised everyone by showing up at The Lost City of Z premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood. Pitt, who appears noticeably thinner, served as a producer on the film, which was made through his company Plan B Entertainment. Also walking the carpet were the film's stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson.

Although Pitt has been spotted at a few public events in recent months, he hasn't hit an official red carpet since his premiere for Allied last November. The Marion Cotillard-starring movie's premiere was his first public appearance since he and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce. He continued his Allied press tour, proving his a man of his word who keeps his commitments, and posed for selfies with fans.