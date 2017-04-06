Demi Lovato and James Corden got their pipes ready for this battle.

Wednesday night, the Late Late Show host got himself into a bit of hot water when he argued divas of the past have a leg up on divas today.

"They didn't have Instagram—they just had sass, voice, songs," he told his audience.

However, the claims did not go unchallenged. "I heard you've been telling people that divas back then are better than divas today," Lovato said as she surprised the audience and came out on stage.

"Well, yes, they are—Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Cher…it's a fact. Divas back then were just fiercer than divas are today. It's as simple as that," he retorted.

Refusing to accept the argument, the singer offered Corden a proposal. "Why don't we just settle this tonight?"