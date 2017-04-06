The Girls of Girls Star in a Golden Girls Parody

The conversation then turns to STDs, with Jessa telling Marnie, "Herpes is so basic."

"Yeah, we all got it," Hannah says. "Front and back."

Moments later, a stripper by the name of Officer Sausage (Jimmy Kimmel) shows up at their place to get the party started. To Hannah's surprise, the stripper is actually her son, Hampton. "I'm going to eat this whole cheesecake in hopes I fall into a diabetic coma so I can forget that my son just came over to show me his member," Hannah says. "Cheesecake, take the wheel!"

Elijah, who hasn't aged a day, then saunters into the kitchen to liven things up. "Hey slut dumpsters!" he says. "I've got Assure and ecstasy. Who wants to party 'til we crap ourselves?"

Shoshanna replies, "I'm not falling for that again."