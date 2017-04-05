Is it too early for this boy to try out for The Voice?
As Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's youngest son continues to grow up, mom and dad can't help but recognize his adorable and dare we say talented skills.
While hanging out at the house Tuesday afternoon, Swizz decided to document his child's musical skills.
As it turns out, two-year-old Genesis can drop a beat.
"In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567," Swizz shared on Instagram before giving props to his son's outfit choice. "Thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear."
And for those moms and dads out there who love to dress their kid in style, the two-piece outfit is less than $54 total.
Not to be outdone, the couple's oldest son also appears to be taking after his parents in the music department. Back in December, Swizz documented the moment Egypt wrote his very first song.
"Proud Dad Alert. Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy," he wrote with video of his son at the piano. "Wait for the fancy fingers at the end. Kids you gotta love em #Dedication #hardwork EGY-Keys-Beatz."
While both parents continue balancing work life and family time, Alicia recently shared some goals she has for her two boys.
"I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are. I believe that all women, all over the world, are beautiful, whole and powerful," the singer recently shared on Instagram. "They should be honored like goddesses, not just on International Women's Day, but every day."
She added, "We must continue to lift each other up, believe in ourselves and not hold back from this truth."