Is it too early for this boy to try out for The Voice?

As Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's youngest son continues to grow up, mom and dad can't help but recognize his adorable and dare we say talented skills.

While hanging out at the house Tuesday afternoon, Swizz decided to document his child's musical skills.

As it turns out, two-year-old Genesis can drop a beat.

"In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567," Swizz shared on Instagram before giving props to his son's outfit choice. "Thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear."