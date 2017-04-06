EXCLUSIVE!

Happy Birthday, Jughead! New Riverdale Photos Show One Seriously Miserable Birthday Boy

by Lauren Piester |

It's Jughead's birthday on next week's Riverdale, so of course, he's miserable. 

In these exclusive first look photos at "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend," which airs Thursday, April 13, we can see that Betty's (Lili Reinhart) well-intentioned attempts to make her boyfriend happy with a surprise birthday party aren't exactly working. 

Really, nobody but Jughead (Cole Sprouse) could look this sad holding cake. 

Of course, in Riverdale, no party is going to go on as planned, especially if Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) has anything to say about it. According to the episode's official description, she decides to make things interesting and those things quickly get out of control, as they often do when Cheryl's involved. 

Riverdale, Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend

The CW

It seems impossible that you could look at that face and that cake and that Jughead-themed sweater and not be thrilled.

Riverdale, Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend

The CW

But somehow, Jughead manages it. 

Riverdale, Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend

The CW

This is not the face of a man enjoying his party. 

Riverdale, Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend

The CW

And his pals, Kevin (Casey Cott), Archie (KJ Apa), and not-quite-his-pal Joaquin (Rob Raco) also don't exactly look like they're enjoying a party. 

Perhaps in Archie's case, that's because Betty's party plans interrupted his own plans for a romantic night with Valerie (Hayley Law), and it comes in the midst of a reunion with his mother (Molly Ringwald), who's in town to finalize her divorce with Fred (Luke Perry). 

Plus, at the same time, Veronica's (Camila Mendes) is trying to decide if she should participate in the deposition to help get her father released from prison.

So yeah. Not the happiest birthday of all time for Jughead or any of his friends, but we sure can't wait to watch it go down!

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

