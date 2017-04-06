It's Jughead's birthday on next week's Riverdale, so of course, he's miserable.

In these exclusive first look photos at "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend," which airs Thursday, April 13, we can see that Betty's (Lili Reinhart) well-intentioned attempts to make her boyfriend happy with a surprise birthday party aren't exactly working.

Really, nobody but Jughead (Cole Sprouse) could look this sad holding cake.

Of course, in Riverdale, no party is going to go on as planned, especially if Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) has anything to say about it. According to the episode's official description, she decides to make things interesting and those things quickly get out of control, as they often do when Cheryl's involved.