We should have known that anything called Survivor: Game Changers was going to be a good time, but it's more fun than we even thought it would be.

First the castaways were split into two tribes, then three, then back to two. Sometimes two tribes have to go to tribal council, and sometimes only one. And one by one, some of the biggest, most game-changey players are being picked off thanks to the genius manipulation of their tribe mates.

And meanwhile, it seems that some of the castaways are slowly losing their minds, if they hadn't already lost them. Debbie, for instance, went a little nuts last week after she volunteered to do the balance beam part of a challenge, then failed spectacularly at it, and then got angry that she was forced to do the balance beam.