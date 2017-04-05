John Mayer is a well-known Harmonizer, but he has doubts about the future of Fifth Harmony's success without Camila Cabello.

The singer-songwriter shared an admittedly bizarre message via Instagram Live last night, using music theory to explain why hearing fifth harmonies is much more pleasant than hearing four. "So I like Fifth Harmony, but then Camila Cabello left the band and now it's just this," he said, using a piano to demonstrate what four versus five notes played in a harmony sounds like.

Mayer then continued, "If you really wanted to add me, you'd get this," tacking on a sixth note, "and that's one too many notes. Point being: Hi, Camila."

So is John willing to take Camila's place in the girl group? Or is he just really here for Cabello, who announced her departure from the fivesome last December.