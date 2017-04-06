Festival season is basically here, and if you want to stand out, you better have a few badass beauty looks at the ready.

The colored eyeliner trend is going strong. You, however, want something a little more out of the box to personalize your 2017 desert beauty look. Enter: mermaid eyeliner—the celeb way to wear multicolored eye shadow as liner. Kendall Jenner is wearing hers on the top and bottom lash lines, but for Coachella, try it just along the lower half for a more approachable real-girl take.

To create the look, celeb makeup artist Laci Hill utilized a few shimmery shades from Kat Von D's Metal Matte Eyeshadow Palette, but any vivid eye shadows you've got will work perfectly.