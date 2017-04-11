But no one can ignore the possible downsides.

First, there is Richard Simmons. The fitness guru and all around Svengali to thousands of men and women abruptly disappeared from public life three years ago, with nary a goodbye missive or even an explanation. Between that last sighting and, say, a couple months ago, there was relatively little press about the whole thing. Until the podcast landed.

A few episodes in, and everyone was hooked. We may not have realized it before, but it was very odd that Simmons suddenly stopped teaching or attending any workout classes. It is bizarre that he no longer greets tour buses in front of his house. The fact that people who considered him a close friend have not heard from him in years is strange. And it definitely isn't normal to remove one's doorbell. But hermit-like life does not a crime make. Nor does it suddenly become the public's business just because it's perplexing.

It's human nature to want to know the real story, to understand why a famous person would suddenly turn inward, to be curious as to what drives a celebrity to suddenly shun fame. But Richard Simmons doesn't owe us anything. Richard Simmons has every right to one day decide that it kind of sucks to always have to be in a good mood, or that he's spent so much time helping others that he just wants to do something for himself. And that's only assuming that his disappearance is innocuous—if the star's motivation for privacy is more serious, an illness or injury, then it definitely isn't the public's business. But in the name of true crime, a lot of listeners thought it was.