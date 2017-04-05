Adam DeVine to Host 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Did John Mayer Just Offer to Take Camila Cabello's Spot in Fifth Harmony? Why He Thinks The Girl Group Won't Win as a Quartet
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Adam DeVine is about to take center stage to host the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The Workaholics actor will be hosting the gig for the first time and we can already bet it's going to be a night filled with memorable moments and spontaneous fun.
This year's award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. and is already making headlines with its history making announcement.
For the first time ever, the show will be celebrating the biggest and best hits on both the small screen and big.
The newly revamped show will also include the network hosting its first-ever Movie and Television Festival for several hours leading up to the big ceremony.
"I'm so excited to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards," said DeVine. "I have dreamed about it since I was a teenager. It was usually a dry dream, but I would be remiss if I didn't admit that sometimes it was wet."
So let's get this straight, instead of an award show filled with celebs, fans around the world can tune in and get a full day's worth of star power? That definitely sounds like an upgrade.
Last year's co-hosts, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart certainly were a hit with viewers (and really, who can deny their bromance?), so DeVine definitely has big shoes to fill.
Here's to a memorable year at the first MTV Movie & TV Awards lead by the Pitch Perfect comedian!