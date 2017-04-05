Adam DeVine to Host 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Adam DeVine is about to take center stage to host the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Workaholics actor will be hosting the gig for the first time and we can already bet it's going to be a night filled with memorable moments and spontaneous fun.

This year's award show will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. and is already making headlines with its history making announcement.

For the first time ever, the show will be celebrating the biggest and best hits on both the small screen and big.