Everything old is new again.

That's long been the mantra of TV network execs, who've never ran across a rerun of an old series and not thought: "How can I bring this back?" But they really kicked things into overdrive for the 2016-17 TV season, with what must be a has to be 11 reboots, remakes or revivals hitting the airwaves or streaming services. While some returned to much fanfare and critical acclaim, others hardly made a blip on the radar.

Now that Prison Break's revival has finally debuted, let's take a look at the complete slate of this season's recycled TV. You know what that means: Time for a ranking!