Netflix; NBC; CBS; Fox
Everything old is new again.
That's long been the mantra of TV network execs, who've never ran across a rerun of an old series and not thought: "How can I bring this back?" But they really kicked things into overdrive for the 2016-17 TV season, with what must be a has to be 11 reboots, remakes or revivals hitting the airwaves or streaming services. While some returned to much fanfare and critical acclaim, others hardly made a blip on the radar.
Now that Prison Break's revival has finally debuted, let's take a look at the complete slate of this season's recycled TV. You know what that means: Time for a ranking!
Fox
11. The Exorcist
We've long wanted Geena Davis on our TV screens, but this dreary continuation of the original Exorcist film wasn't exactly the role we vehicle we had in mind. Not even a reveal late in the season that Davis' character was, in fact, the previously possessed Regan (played by Linda Blair in the film) could generate this DOA series any attention.
CBS
10. Training Day
With all due respect to star Bill Paxton, who shockingly passed away four weeks after the series premiered, Training Day was never destined to be a hit. With a source material that felt a better fit on a cable network and not nestled among CBS' other formulaic procedurals, the new version felt a bit toothless. Not to mention the fact that the genre of crooked cops being crooked had been pretty much beaten to death on TV. That it remains as Paxton's last project is something of a shame.
NBC
9. Taken
Bryan Mills may have a particular set of skills, but getting us to care about how he developed them apparently isn't one of them. No one was asking for an origin story to the Liam Neeson film franchise, especially one in which Clive Standen has replaced the star attraction.
The CW
8. Frequency
We loved the gender flip of the lead role in this CW remake of the 2000 film of the same name, and Peyton List has never been better as Det. Raimy Sullivan. Despite rather positive reviews, the show butterfly effect-ed itself out of existence after failing to connect with viewers, disappearing after its original 13 episode order aired.
Crackle
7. Snatch
Not even a cast full of fan faves like Rupert Grint and Ed Westwick and generally amenable reviews for this riff on Guy Ritchie's 2000 British crime caper could get us to investigate exactly what Crackle is and where we can watch it. (We kid, Crackle. Sort of.)
CBS
6. MacGyver
Despite the need for a reboot of the iconic early '90s action-adventure series feeling relatively non-existent at the time of its announcement, this Lucas Till-fronted series has turned into a solid performer for CBS on Friday nights. It turns out there still is interest in seeing a guy save the day using only paper clips and gum. Who knew?
Fox
5. 24: Legacy
Jack Bauer who? That's what producers behind the reboot of one of Fox's most beloved franchises hoped we'd be saying when Corey Hawkins' Eric Carter arrived to save the day, minute-by-minute. Despite little connection to its predecessor, aside from the presence of the CTU and the one and only Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard), 24: Legacy hits every classic 24 beat. Whether that's a good or bad thing, we're still unsure.
Fox
4. Prison Break: Resurrection
How is Michael Scofield alive in this Prison Break revival? We don't know yet (only one episode has aired, after all), but we do know that this feels just like the insane Prison Break we knew and loved—for better or worse. The premiere episode was also a bona fide hit, winning its time slot in the coveted adults 18-49 demo.
Fox
3. Lethal Weapon
The most successful of Fox's four (!!) reboots and revivals this season, the reboot of the classic film franchise won over critics and fans alive thanks to the breezy chemistry between leads Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford. A remarkably steady performer on Wednesday nights, the show's quick second season renewal was a no-brainer.
Michael Yarish / Netflix
2. One Day at a Time
This Netflix reboot of Norman Lear's classic sitcom hit all the right notes in season one. The shift to a Latino family lead by an Army vet single mom (played to luminous perfection by Justina Machado) gave the series such an authentic feel, its slow-burn coming out story was a shining example of how to do such a story right, and having Lear himself serve as executive producer was the icing on the cake. Can we have season two, like, now?
Netflix
1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
No revival in the history of revivals had been as highly anticipated as Netflix's Gilmore Girls mini-series, and the return to Stars Hollow did not disappoint. Amy Sherman-Palladino may have over-indulged just a bit in the musical portion, but those four 90-minute episodes were just the thing we needed to get closure on a series that sadly didn't get the proper ending it deserved the first time around. Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) found a life of her own following Richard's death (RIP, Edward Herrmann), Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) got hitched in a ceremony that gave us all the feels, and Rory (Alexis Bledel) struggled to find a purpose for the first time maybe ever. And as for those storied final four words? They may have created something of a cliffhanger, but the full circle ending they did provide are more than enough for us.
