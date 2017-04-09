Kourtney Kardashian Needs Scott Disick to Be ''Consistent'' Before Getting Back Together: ''We're Not Working on Things Right Now''
What just happened?!
The Arrangement just took scandal to a whole new level on Sunday's episode! On the show, Kyle (Josh Henderson) was approached by Terence (Michael Vartan) to help protect the Institute for the Higher Mind. But the request was a little more than Kyle was expecting!
"There's a detective with LAPD, a woman outside my influence, she has something on us," Terence told Kyle on the episode.
Terence then explained that the detective (Tracy Waterhouse) could either ruin IHM with what she has on them or she can make it go away.
E!
"She has a fantasy, it's specific, it specifically involves you," Terence said.
"Sex?" Kyle asked.
Terence told Kyle she wants two hours with him and Kyle was completely against the idea. But Terence threatened to "end" Kyle if he didn't agree, so he eventually did...even though he's in a relationship with Megan (Christine Evangelista).
Take a look at The Arrangement: Postnup video above to see the cast talk about the OMG moment and dish more about this shocking episode!
Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!