What just happened?!

The Arrangement just took scandal to a whole new level on Sunday's episode! On the show, Kyle (Josh Henderson) was approached by Terence (Michael Vartan) to help protect the Institute for the Higher Mind. But the request was a little more than Kyle was expecting!

"There's a detective with LAPD, a woman outside my influence, she has something on us," Terence told Kyle on the episode.

Terence then explained that the detective (Tracy Waterhouse) could either ruin IHM with what she has on them or she can make it go away.