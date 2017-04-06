Peace and love on Sugar Bear's wedding day? Not so fast!

We're just one day away from the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot. And while viewers eagerly wait to witness Sugar Bear and Jennifer's wedding, E! News has an exclusive clip leading up to the ceremony.

Before exchanging vows, Sugar Bear invites his ex Mama June over to his home to help prevent any serious conflict.

"I'm not here today to argue. I'm here to support Alana. I don't want this to be a s--t show," Mama June explains. "When Jennifer disinvited me, I think that was a little bit kind of crazy but I'm hoping that you were able to control her because I know that you're the quiet one and she's normally not."

While Sugar Bear insists that he had a "long talk" with his fiancée, Jennifer's surprise arrival makes it hard to believe.