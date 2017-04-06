Peace and love on Sugar Bear's wedding day? Not so fast!
We're just one day away from the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot. And while viewers eagerly wait to witness Sugar Bear and Jennifer's wedding, E! News has an exclusive clip leading up to the ceremony.
Before exchanging vows, Sugar Bear invites his ex Mama June over to his home to help prevent any serious conflict.
"I'm not here today to argue. I'm here to support Alana. I don't want this to be a s--t show," Mama June explains. "When Jennifer disinvited me, I think that was a little bit kind of crazy but I'm hoping that you were able to control her because I know that you're the quiet one and she's normally not."
While Sugar Bear insists that he had a "long talk" with his fiancée, Jennifer's surprise arrival makes it hard to believe.
WeTV
"Not today, honey. Jennifer don't play," she proclaims in the drama-filled clip. "Hold up, what are you doing in my house?"
"Regardless of if he invited you or not, I didn't invite you in. It's my day," Jennifer continues. "You shouldn't be here. I just need you to go out of my house."
Can't we all just get along on a special day? Yah, not going to happen.
"That's the reason I did not want you to come because we've never been on this civil term of talking. You've always been a bitch. You always are rude," Jennifer shared. "That's why you don't have him anymore."
"It's kind of hard to see a woman I used to love and a woman I love now fighting," Sugar Bear confessed. "I wish they could both sit down and kind of be friends for Alana's sake and my sake. That way, we can get along real good."
Let's just hope this wedding ceremony goes through.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday night at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.