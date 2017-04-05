Kaia Gerber's résumé puts our teenage accomplishments to shame.
In addition to editorials in Vogue, Interview and Love magazines, Alexander Wang and Miu Miu campaigns and a gig with Marc Jacobs Beauty, the 15-year-old model was just announced as the new face of Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrances.
To celebrate the fragrance's 10-year anniversary, the brand wanted to evoke the same essence in the campaign as the soft, floral but simple notes in the perfume (think: wild berries and violets, a jasmine infusion and sandalwood).
Marc Jacobs
"I think the new Daisy campaign is just super playful and young and light-spirited, which is exactly how I am in my everyday life," said Cindy Crawford's daughter in a behind-the-scenes video, which exclusively premiered on E! News.
In her first fragrance campaign, shot by renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan, Kaia and two fellow models bask in the sunshine, wind ever-so-slightly blowing through their hair. The trio is clad in lacy, white dresses while lounging around like most teenagers often do on beautiful, idyllic days (well, minus the ring-around-the-rosy hand-holding).
Marc Jacobs
The best part of the campaign, however, is that the models actually look their age. Kaia's natural beauty is emphasized, with strong brows (a gift from Mama Crawford), dewy skin, iridescent cheeks and soft-pink lips.
"I think the beauty look for this campaign is super natural, minimalistic, just like regular young girls having fun," she described.
Marc Jacobs
Oh, to be young and wrinkle-free carefree.
The limited-edition Daisy Marc Jacobs bottle above will be available at Macy's this month, in conjunction with the global campaign.