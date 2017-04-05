Kaia Gerber's résumé puts our teenage accomplishments to shame.

In addition to editorials in Vogue, Interview and Love magazines, Alexander Wang and Miu Miu campaigns and a gig with Marc Jacobs Beauty, the 15-year-old model was just announced as the new face of Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrances.

To celebrate the fragrance's 10-year anniversary, the brand wanted to evoke the same essence in the campaign as the soft, floral but simple notes in the perfume (think: wild berries and violets, a jasmine infusion and sandalwood).