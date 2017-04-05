When it comes to all the recent changes to the iconic Playboy, Cooper Hefner has one easy answer: April Fools!
After the magazine famously announced plans to ban nudity from its page, the company backtracked a year later, returning skin to their pages and admitting the move was a mistake.
"Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," Hugh's youngest son said in a statement in February. "Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are."
Now, as they return to their signature style with a modern revamp, Cooper has an explanation for the whole ordeal. "That was our April Fools joke. For the last year, we were just playing a really, really sick joke," he quipped to E!'s Carissa Culiner. "We thought, 'Hey let's take the nudity out for a year and then bring it back around April—it was funny right?"
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Playboy
All jokes aside, Cooper did put rumors about his famous 90-year-old father's health to rest. "He's doing fine," Cooper assured. "My dad has always made the joke that if the mansion was your house, why would you want to leave?"
"I think because he has stepped back from the day to day operations of the business, people have thought that his health was not very good," he continued to E! News. "The reality is he has a really bad back—that happens when you're 90—and he is enjoying life at the mansion."
That life features plenty of the things Hugh adores, including his family, friends and film.
"His friends still come over and watch movies," Cooper described. "Everyone gets together for meals."
They'll even use the house for a premiere screening of the first episode of Hefner's upcoming series, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, which debuts officially on Friday on Amazon Prime.
"He's excited," Cooper said of his father and the show. "It's a 'warts and all' story."
To find out if anyone famous people didn't want to be included in the show and what to expect from the series, check out E!'s video above.