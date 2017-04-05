When it comes to all the recent changes to the iconic Playboy, Cooper Hefner has one easy answer: April Fools!

After the magazine famously announced plans to ban nudity from its page, the company backtracked a year later, returning skin to their pages and admitting the move was a mistake.

"Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," Hugh's youngest son said in a statement in February. "Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are."

Now, as they return to their signature style with a modern revamp, Cooper has an explanation for the whole ordeal. "That was our April Fools joke. For the last year, we were just playing a really, really sick joke," he quipped to E!'s Carissa Culiner. "We thought, 'Hey let's take the nudity out for a year and then bring it back around April—it was funny right?"