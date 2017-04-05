Here comes Honey Boo Boo's acting debut!

After the success of her reality shows, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot, 11-year-old Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, is looking to start an acting career.

The reality star and her mom, June Shannon, revealed the news on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, and while it may be hard to see Honey Boo Boo as a new character, she wouldn't be the first reality TV star to make the jump to scripted material.