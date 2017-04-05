Here comes Honey Boo Boo's acting debut!
After the success of her reality shows, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot, 11-year-old Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, is looking to start an acting career.
The reality star and her mom, June Shannon, revealed the news on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, and while it may be hard to see Honey Boo Boo as a new character, she wouldn't be the first reality TV star to make the jump to scripted material.
Jason Winslow / Splash News
Did you know Oscar winner Emma Stone actually got her start on a reality TV competition? Or that Once Upon a Time fan-favorite guest star Jamie Chung was once one of seven strangers picked to live in The Real World house? And she's not the only Real World alum to go on to have a successful acting career.
Plus, a few familiar faces from American Idol and America's Next Top Model have also managed to launch impressive post-reality TV fame careers.
