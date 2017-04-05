And the winner for the best promposal in 2017 (or maybe of all time) goes to...Jacob Staudenmaier!

The high schooler from Phoenix, Ariz., just asked Emma Stone to the most important dance of junior year with one of the greatest videos of all time: a remake of La La Land's opening scene!

Staudenmaier—who looks and sounds way too much like a young Ryan Gosling —conjured up a group of his peers from Arcadia High School to help him sing along to "Another Day of Sun," changing the words to ask Stone to prom, instead.