The Historic Royal Palaces Shop, an independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle, has released a new set of merchandise depicting a fictional Princess Charlotte. No, this isn't Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, but rather a made-up princess that coincidentally has the same name.

The Princess Charlotte line contains lip balms, tiaras and dresses, all in pink and purple hues. Customers can also buy magnets, glitter cups and pendants that all have "Princess Charlotte" imagery on them. The line's most expensive item, a princess fairy dress, rings in at around $44.