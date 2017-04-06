Prepare to be transported to the wonderful and weird world of 1980s Los Angeles with Netflix's GLOW, Jenji Kohan's new series based on the short-lived women's professional wrestling circuit series Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Big hair and 80s wrestling fashion? Where do we sign up. E! News has your first look at the new drama in the gallery below.
While GLOW is based on a real show, it tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (played by Community veteran Alison Brie), a struggling and out-of-work actress who embarks on one last chance at stardom in the world of women's wrestling. The glitter, the spandex—it's all there.
Nurse Jackie star Betty Gilpin also stars as Debbie Eagan, a former soap opera actress who left show business to have a baby, but she goes back to work when her world crumbles around her. Marco Maron plays GLOW honcho Sam Sylvia, a washed up director who is now tasked with leading the group of women on their journey to wrestling stardom.
The cast also includes Veronica Mars star Chris Lowell, singer Kate Nash, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani and Kia Stevens.
Nurse Jackie veterans Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch created the series and serve as showrunners as well as executive producers alongside fellow EPs Orange Is the New Black's Kohan and Tara Herrmann.
Get transported back to the 1980s in the gallery above. All 10 episodes of GLOW season one debut on Friday, June 23 on Netflix.