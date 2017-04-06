Prepare to be transported to the wonderful and weird world of 1980s Los Angeles with Netflix's GLOW, Jenji Kohan's new series based on the short-lived women's professional wrestling circuit series Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Big hair and 80s wrestling fashion? Where do we sign up. E! News has your first look at the new drama in the gallery below.

While GLOW is based on a real show, it tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (played by Community veteran Alison Brie), a struggling and out-of-work actress who embarks on one last chance at stardom in the world of women's wrestling. The glitter, the spandex—it's all there.