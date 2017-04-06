Life is full of surprises, and in Meghan Trainor's case, so is love. The pop star recently opened up to Cosmopolitan about her first date with her boyfriend Daryl Sabara. "He was the best kisser ever," said Meghan. "I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

Meghan, who was on vocal rest at the time and conveying her answers via text robot, said the first kiss happened on their first date at a bowling alley. "I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn't want to be watched. LOL."