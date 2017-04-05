After what she's been through, Tinsley Mortimer can likely handle the drama on The Real Housewives of New York City just fine.

It was revealed last month that the 41-year-old Manhattan socialite has joined the cast of the Bravo reality show's upcoming ninth season.

The daughter of a real estate mogul, Mortimer grew up in Richmond, Virginia and attended boarding school in New Jersey, where she met her first husband, Topper Mortimer. The two eloped after graduation and moved to New York City, where she attended and graduated from Columbia University.