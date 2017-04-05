When buying her new, family home in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., in 2015, Molly Sims had to take a step out of her comfort zone.

The 43-year-old actress and model takes us inside the sprawling property with Architectural Digest and admits, "I was building a home for a family not for a girl who was single in her 30s like I had been for so long. I kind of needed to be pushed in another direction."

That's why, despite her knack for interior design, she needed the help of Dan Scotti, the founder of Dan Scotti Design, whom she worked with on a loft in New York City as well as her house in the Hamptons.

"People always say, 'You could do it on your own, you have such great taste,' and I do!" she told the magazine, laughing. "I love design. Mama never met a couch she didn't like."