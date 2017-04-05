ArchDigest.com
When buying her new, family home in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., in 2015, Molly Sims had to take a step out of her comfort zone.
The 43-year-old actress and model takes us inside the sprawling property with Architectural Digest and admits, "I was building a home for a family not for a girl who was single in her 30s like I had been for so long. I kind of needed to be pushed in another direction."
That's why, despite her knack for interior design, she needed the help of Dan Scotti, the founder of Dan Scotti Design, whom she worked with on a loft in New York City as well as her house in the Hamptons.
"People always say, 'You could do it on your own, you have such great taste,' and I do!" she told the magazine, laughing. "I love design. Mama never met a couch she didn't like."
However, she still decided to seek professional help.
"My designer Dan Scotti definitely pushed me to a more modern style, still beautiful but more streamlined," she explained. "It's very chic but it's also where a big family lives. We have 3 kids now."
That's why Sims and her producer husband Scott Stuber emphasized comfort all the while including design and space for entertaining their Hollywood friends as well as keeping up with the aspects of their different careers.
"Molly is very engaged with her followers on social media," Scotti explained. "She uses her home to shoot videos and YouTube videos, and I was cognizant she would be using it as a backdrop. Then, because her husband is a successful producer, I had to create areas to entertain guests and host parties."
Thus, to make sure the home was photogenic as well as appealing to guests, Scotti focused on a clean, modern aesthetic and inorporated singular pops of reds and navy blues.
They also built a home theater, which was a priority for Stuber in order to entertain his friends and his children. "It's the most expensive room in the house, and my husband's favorite room in the house," Sims revealed.
However, their favorite room as a whole is the kitchen because, as Sims says, "that's ultimately where everyone is." says Sims.
Taking a step outside the home, you're greeted with sprawling views of the canyons.
"The canyon views on this property are just outstanding," Scott gushed. "And I think it was one of their primary decisions to buy this house."
Thus, he said he made all of the design decisions outside based up the scenery, accenting with white chairs and a fire pit.
