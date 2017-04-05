Khloe Kardashian Says Losing Bruce Jenner Was a "Huge Blow" to Her: "My Second Dad…Was Taken Away From Me"
Magic Mike fans have been excitedly anticipating Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live Las Vegas project since last year when it was first announced that he would be producing a live version of the steamy movie at the Hard Rock Hotel.
As of this week, fans can finally experience the sexy dance moves and the infamous Club Domina in person, and Channing has been hard at work in Sin City to make sure the show lives up to fans' best fantasies.
Courtesy Airbnb
The Hollywood heartthrob has been enjoying the Vegas VIP lifestyle to the fullest during his stay and we've got a look inside the $5 million dollar mansion he and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and their daughter, Everly, are occupying just a few miles from the famous strip courtesy of Airbnb.
You've never seen Vegas quite like this.
Courtesy Airbnb
The Spanish-style estate comes equipped with basketball and tennis courts, pool tables, poker tables, many, many flat-screen TVs and a bar. The property boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms so there's plenty of room for the actor's friends and family to join in on the lap of luxury.
Of course, you can't live in the desert oasis without a pool to escape the brutal summer heat in and this mansion comes complete with a spacious one alongside a Jacuzzi.
There is also a gazebo and outdoor fireplace which the family surely uses to relax and admire the stars and the lights of the strip at night. And just in case the first seven bedrooms weren't enough, there is also a separate casita on the property for guests which includes two bedrooms.
With all that said, it looks like the Tatum family is definitely enjoying their home away from home in Sin City!