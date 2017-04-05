Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
So now John Mayer has his own "Hotline Bling."
The singer has released a Japanese-themed music video for his new song "Still Feel Like Your Man," which he told The New York Times last month is about his breakup from Katy Perry.
The clip, who was posted online Wednesday, shows him dancing with two performers in panda bear costumes.
Let's go through that again.
John Mayer.
Dances.
With pandas.
Here are some GIFs you may need to see to process this first.
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment
He also dances with female dancers dressed in geisha garb, perhaps an homage to Perry, who had stirred controversy at the 2013 AMAs when she performed in a geisha outfit.
"I think we were as sensitive as we could possibly be," Mayer told The New York Times regarding his video. "It was discussed at every juncture."
"Part of cultural appropriation is blindness," he added. "I'm on the right side of the line because it's an idea for the video that has a very multi-ethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person."