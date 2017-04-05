Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Vacation

It's time to take a load off!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took their three kids on a family filled vacation to Hawaii, and it appears Reign Disick, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick are already having a blast with their parents. Kourtney shared a picture of the family enjoying a tour of the set of Jurassic World, where the group pretended to run from the prehistoric creatures.

"B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S," Kourtney captioned the picture.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared sped-up video of captured moment, with her, Reign and Mason exiting through the park's gates. The family was also photographed enjoying a swim at Waimea Falls in Waimea Valley in Oahu. Kourtney looked gorgeous in a high-cut white one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with denim cutoffs.