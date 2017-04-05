Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Vacation

AKM-GSI
It's time to take a load off!
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took their three kids on a family filled vacation to Hawaii, and it appears Reign Disick, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick are already having a blast with their parents. Kourtney shared a picture of the family enjoying a tour of the set of Jurassic World, where the group pretended to run from the prehistoric creatures.
"B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S," Kourtney captioned the picture.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared sped-up video of captured moment, with her, Reign and Mason exiting through the park's gates. The family was also photographed enjoying a swim at Waimea Falls in Waimea Valley in Oahu. Kourtney looked gorgeous in a high-cut white one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with denim cutoffs.
"Kourtney was nice and seemed to just be having fun with her family and friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Scott sat out with Penelope though."
This has been quite the busy past few weeks for Mason and Penelope, who prior to Hawaii took a trip with his dad to Las Vegas for the opening of the new Sugar Factory restaurant. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively the three were surrounded by several security guards at the opening. Scott posed alone for photos outside the eatery as the guards accompanied the kids across the red carpet to the restaurant. Scott made sure to keep the kids within sight to ensure their safety.
Once inside, the trio enjoyed ice cream and fruit with chocolate fondue, as well as candy. Mason and Penelope also enjoyed playing by a non-working carousel.
Whether Kourtney and Scott are taking trips together or separately, it's clear these two have friendly co-parenting down.