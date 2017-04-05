Your favorite ladies of the Big Apple returned for a ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City filled with charity events, trips, shilling and drama. Never forget the drama. The season eight reunion of RHONY left Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps fractured. There was everything from nasty name-calling to drug-use accusations when the ladies were last assembled.
"The group is fractured and it's hard to get past it. Friends, feelings and families were hurt," Dorinda said.
Where does season nine find them? Let's check in…
Ramona Singer
Ramona has a new Mario in her life: her contractor who is also doubling as her matchmaker. Her apartment got a facelift and she's still on the hunt for a steady lover. In the premiere, she sat down with Dorinda for a lunch date to talk about Luann…this was after she had a lunch date with a suitor. Later, she met with Luann to discuss her investigation into Luann's fiancée Tom, who is still creating drama.
Luann de Lesseps
Luann is still texting Tom, this time loving messages and without the help of Siri. The premiere saw her meet with Dorinda in the park to discuss Sonja and her upcoming wedding. She showed off her new deluxe apartment in the sky and later met with Ramona to discuss Detective Singer's investigation into Tom's past (and present?) romances. Luann didn't invite Ramona to her bridal shower, but she did invite Sonja. However, she did not go see Sonja in her off-Broadway play.
Dorinda Medley
When viewers first saw Dorinda again she was buying two water bottles for $4 from a hot dog vendor on her way to meet Luann for a stroll. The two discussed Sonja, who according to Dorinda, was spreading gossip and talking to the press about Dorinda. All because of the Berkshires drama—you know, that time-stamped blowout that Sonja wasn't invited to. Later she had lunch with Ramona to discuss Luann and Tom, America's sweethearts, and went over to Carole's to check in on the status of their relationship after the season eight reunion. They got off track, but are back on good terms. Light and bright, y'all!
Sonja Morgan
Viewers were reintroduced to Sonja as she put sex toys in her dishwasher. She decided to take a role in Sex Tips for Straight Women From Gay Men because as she said, "I have an international following, so why wouldn't I do this play?" Later, Bethenny came over to get clothes to donate to Dress for Success. This afforded Sonja some time to walk down memory lane with yacht jeans, satin shorts for Italy and one half of an outfit she wore while dating Prince Albert.
Bethenny Frankel
After finally settling her divorce, Bethenny put her old apartment on the market with Fredrik from Million Dollar Listing New York and sold it for asking price, all cash, in one day. Damn. Bethenny met with Sonja for some Luann wedding gossip and Dress for Success clothes and later introduced viewers to her new puppies, Biggie and Smalls, and told Carole she talks about politics too much.
Carole Radziwill
Carole and Adam started "shacking up"—that's different than moving in together, Carole said. They also introduced two kittens to their household because who doesn't love kittens? Carole had Dorinda over to make sure they were still friends (they are) and then went to Bethenny's to talk about the 2016 presidential election, which has consumed her life according to both Carole and Bethenny.
Next week: Tinsley Mortimer joins the cast.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
