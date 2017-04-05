Your favorite ladies of the Big Apple returned for a ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City filled with charity events, trips, shilling and drama. Never forget the drama. The season eight reunion of RHONY left Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps fractured. There was everything from nasty name-calling to drug-use accusations when the ladies were last assembled.

"The group is fractured and it's hard to get past it. Friends, feelings and families were hurt," Dorinda said.

Where does season nine find them? Let's check in…