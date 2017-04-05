Britney Spears is stepping back into the Disney spotlight in a big way!

It's been 23 years since she starred as a mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club, and now she's about to make a return at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards where she's being honored with the first-ever "Icon Award."

The award was created to recognize "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans," which Spears obviously has and continues to do.