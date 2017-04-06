We Thought This Shirt Style Had Died, 'Til Chrissy Teigen Wore It

by Raleigh Burgan |

Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's alive!

Chrissy Teigen's bringing a certain style (you probably never thought you'd see again) back from the dead: high-low hemlines. All thanks to stylist Monica Rose and this crisp, white Esteban Cortazar shirt.

Remember in early Y2K when asymmetrical hems (primarily on skirts and maxi dresses) were everywhere? Almost as fast as it began, its popularity peaked, then fizzled. But how badly does the Lip Sync Battle host's get-up (Re/Done shorts, The Row bag and all) make you want to reconsider?

This spring, clear your mind of bad outfit memories and try a white high-low top, like Chrissy's, on for size. Trends come and go, and then some get reinvented—for the better.

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

So keep your bottoms high-waisted, whether they're denim or Gigi Hadid-inspired chinos, then slip on whatever footwear you're feeling—because this look's pretty versatile.

Zara Frilled Shirt, $50

DKNY Satin-Paneled Crepe de Chine Shirt, $111

Esteban Cortazar Layered Sleeve Shirt, $1,878

Pro tip: If it's a dressier casual weekend outfit you're going for, slip on some Selena Gomez-approved flat mules for mad It-girl factor.

