It's alive!

Chrissy Teigen's bringing a certain style (you probably never thought you'd see again) back from the dead: high-low hemlines. All thanks to stylist Monica Rose and this crisp, white Esteban Cortazar shirt.

Remember in early Y2K when asymmetrical hems (primarily on skirts and maxi dresses) were everywhere? Almost as fast as it began, its popularity peaked, then fizzled. But how badly does the Lip Sync Battle host's get-up (Re/Done shorts, The Row bag and all) make you want to reconsider?

This spring, clear your mind of bad outfit memories and try a white high-low top, like Chrissy's, on for size. Trends come and go, and then some get reinvented—for the better.