"So you're sleeping with the director?"

Megan (Christine Evangelista) shares a tense moment with her agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) on this Sunday's The Arrangement. On the episode, Leslie comes to watch Megan's play rehearsal, but when she witnesses the chemistry between her client and the play's director, Nate (Rowan Schlosberg), she realizes something's up between them.

So after rehearsals, Leslie accuses Megan of sleeping with Nate.

"No I'm not!" Megan replies, which is the truth, but the two did kiss at a bonfire on last week's episode.

"Megan cut the crap it's coming off you two like cheap body spray," Leslie says.