"That was awkward."

Lisbeth (Ashley Grace) is stirring up trouble on The Arrangement this Sunday. In this exclusive clip from the episode, Kyle (Josh Henderson) walks in on Megan (Christine Evangelista) listening to his ex on the radio. Lisbeth is doing an interview when she admits that Kyle is still the love of her life!

"Being with Kyle was amazing, I mean come on, he's Kyle West," Lisbeth says. "But Kyle's world is really big and it's just easy to get lost in it, and that's what happened, we just lost our connection. And when we did, we just couldn't get it back."

When the interviewer suggests that Lisbeth still has feelings for Kyle, Lisbeth admits she does.