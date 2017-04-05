Pepsi is canning this commercial.

Amid backlash for its newly launched "Live For Now Moments Anthem" ad starring Kendall Jenner, the beverage brand has announced plans to pull it and halt any further rollout, according to multiple reports.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding," the company said in a statement issued Wednesday. "Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."