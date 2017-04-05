Why Barry Manilow Kept His Sexuality on the Down Low for Decades

Barry Manilow is opening up about his homosexuality for the first time.

The notoriously private 73-year-old crooner had wed his longtime manager, Garry Kief, 68, at their Palm Spring, California estate in 2014. News of their nuptials was reported the following year. In an interview with People, posted Wednesday, he explains why he never discussed his sexuality publicly.

"I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything," Manilow said. "When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful—strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it."