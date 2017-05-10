"The day we found out, I just couldn't stop smiling," Bryan added. "We are so excited to be parents. Every time I look at Brie's stomach, I'm amazed that there is a little life in there."

Shortly after, Brie and Bryan revealed to E! they were expecting a little girl. "When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional," Brie told E! News. "I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I'm going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It's such a special feeling! My mini me!"

Bryan added, "I'm so excited we're having a little girl. I'm sure that, just like her mother, she's going to steal my heart."

Last month, Brie explained the meaning of Birdie Joe's unique name. "Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," Brie told Fit Pregnancy magazine. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!"