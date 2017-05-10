Welcome to the (wrestling) world, baby Bella!
Brie Bella has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson, E! News can exclusively confirm. The Total Divas star and her hubby Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) welcomed their bundle of joy last night, May 9 at 11:58 p.m., which was past Brie's original due date of April 30. Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measures 21 inches long.
"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Brie, 33, tells E! News in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."
E! also has the exclusive first pic of their little bundle of joy. The sweet snapshot shows Bryan holding baby Birdie's foot as Brie holds the newborn in her arms. Too cute!
It's been an exciting few weeks for the Bella Twins. Brie and Bryan's baby news comes on the heels of John Cena's emotional WrestleMania 33 proposal to Nikki Bella just over one month ago. Nikki also recently announced she's taking some post-engagement time off from the WWE due to her neck injury.
E! News exclusively broke the news that Brie was pregnant with her first child back in October 2016. "It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," Brie told E! at the time. "Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives."
Shannon Lee Photography
"The day we found out, I just couldn't stop smiling," Bryan added. "We are so excited to be parents. Every time I look at Brie's stomach, I'm amazed that there is a little life in there."
Shortly after, Brie and Bryan revealed to E! they were expecting a little girl. "When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional," Brie told E! News. "I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I'm going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It's such a special feeling! My mini me!"
Bryan added, "I'm so excited we're having a little girl. I'm sure that, just like her mother, she's going to steal my heart."
Last month, Brie explained the meaning of Birdie Joe's unique name. "Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," Brie told Fit Pregnancy magazine. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!"
Brie will also be documenting the birth on camera for the next season of Total Bellas! "It's insane cause at first I was like...I don't know you hear women want to beat up everyone in the hospital room as it is, I can't imagine having the cameras in there," she told E! News exclusively.
Ultimately Brie thought it would be "neat" to have the audience go through that experience with her.
"I feel like it would be really neat, all of my audience and all my fanbase and the Bella Army has seen me get engaged on TV, they've seen me get married on TV," Brie explained. "And I thought what the heck, why not see me give birth on TV."
Congrats, Brie and Bryan!
Watch the season finale of Total Divas tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!