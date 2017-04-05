HarperCollins
Alec Baldwin is an open book in his new memoir, Nevertheless, released Tuesday.
The 30 Rock alumnus opens up about everything, from his drug-riddled past to the infamous voicemail left to daughter Ireland Baldwin. He doesn't hold back on anything, giving full accounts of his biggest regrets. Nevertheless provides tons of insight into some of Hollywood's biggest stars and what happened behind-the-scenes to Baldwin and everyone else.
Here are the six juiciest excerpts from Nevertheless:
1. On a cocaine binge at the Salishan Lodge: "I sit and pack cocaine, musket-style, into cigarettes...I adopted this method some years before, in order to walk along Columbus Avenue and get high while cruising the Upper West Side," Baldwin writes.
"I turn to it now to calm myself with something familiar. That's right. Calming myself by smoking cocaine at three a.m. or perhaps I'm doing this because addiction forces you to a place of inevitability that must include overwhelming risk, shame, or death."
2. On working with Oliver Stone: "Stone drove the cast and crew to drink a lot each night to blow off steam, which was not an option for me...and he is certainly not the most unpleasant person I've worked with," he writes. "But Stone opened my eyes to the Machiavellian filmmaker who would throw his own mother down a flight of stairs if it would help him get his project financed, get the shot he wanted, or simply get his way."
3. On Harrison Ford: "Ford is one of the most successful stars in movie history. He has abundant fame, wealth, and the adulation of an adoring public and everyone in the town," Baldwin describes. "One thing he does not have is an Oscar, which must frustrate, if not burden him, after his long career...Ford, in person, is a little man, short, scrawny, and wiry, whose soft voice sounds as if it's coming from behind a door."
4. On ex-wife Kim Basinger: "Life with Kim was largely centered around the narcissistic passions of two childless actors...but troubles on set of The Marrying Man, along with Kim's age (she turned 38 in December of that year), had seemed to let some of the air out of her tires," he recalls. "I, on the other hand, needed a break....and I went to New York knowing that I needed a break from her and her self-absorption as well. Kim could be funny. She could be a mess. But, most of all, Kim was about Kim."
5. On the Ireland Baldwin voicemail scandal: "If the goal of my ex and her lawyers was to damage or ruin my relationship with my daughter, then I certainly gave them the ammunition to do that with," he admits in Nevertheless. "My friends and family, the people closest to me who actually understood the situation, knew that the words on that tape were actually aimed at someone else...in all honesty, my relationship with my daughter was permanently harmed by that episode. And in that sense, my ex-wife and her lawyers succeeded."
6. On working with Nikki Reed: "I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was," Baldwin writes, noting they filmed racy sex scenes together for Mini's First Time. "When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different."
Dana Brunetti, a producer on the film, slammed Baldwin's claims to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a lie," she says. "I read it and was like, 'What the f—. Of course he totally knew how old she was. That's why there's no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he's been method acting Trump too much and he doesn't know difference between fake news anymore."
Nevertheless is on bookshelves now.