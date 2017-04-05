Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
This is the one without the happily ever after.
David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman are separating after six years of marriage. The Friends alum and photographer confirmed the news to E! News.
"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair told E! News in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."
Schwimmer, 50, and Buckman, 31, have been together for more than 10 years. They first met on the set of Run in 2007, which filmed in London. A few years later, Buckman moved to Los Angeles to be with her future husband.
The couple shares one daughter together, a five-year-old girl named Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.
Although the pair kept their relationship very private, Schwimmer did dish some fun facts about his daughter while appearing on Late Night.
"Listen, I don't know how the other parents are out there, but my thought when I pour myself a glass of wine that my wife and I have over dinner and my daughter says, 'Can I try that?' I thought, 'Well, if you start saying no then they're just going to want it more.' So, I thought 'Yeah, all right. Go ahead, sweetie. Have a sip.' And luckily she was like, 'Blah! No!'" he recalled while he was preparing for Feed the Beast.
Schwimmer thought his plan had worked...until it didn't.
"It worked until I let her try beer and she loves it. I'll find her in the middle of the night just [guzzling it]. I'm serious!" he said. "If I have a beer out, I have to watch it, because if I turn my back, she'll be chugging it."
