This is the one without the happily ever after.

David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman are separating after six years of marriage. The Friends alum and photographer confirmed the news to E! News.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair told E! News in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Schwimmer, 50, and Buckman, 31, have been together for more than 10 years. They first met on the set of Run in 2007, which filmed in London. A few years later, Buckman moved to Los Angeles to be with her future husband.