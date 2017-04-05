Well, at least they tried...

Shia LaBeouf's new film Man Down will end it's week-long run in the United Kingdom after extremely dismal sales.

The film—which follows the actor as a U.S. soldier returning home from Afghanistan who is suffering from PTSD—sold one, single ticket during it's opening day in the U.K. In all fairness, it only opened in one theater (a branch of the Reel Cinema chain in the town of Burnley) and has only been shown once a day.

Since then, it's garnered a 200-percent box-office leap as two more people bought tickets in the days to follow.