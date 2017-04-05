New Warriors will follow six young people with powers who live and work together. They're not exactly Hulk and Captain American—their powers are at the opposite end of the spectrum. In a release, Freeform described them as "not quite super, not quite heroes."

"Marvel's New Warriors have always been fan favorites, and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well," Marvel's head of television and executive producer Jeph Loeb said in a statement. "After the amazing experience we've had with Freeform on Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, we can't think of a better place for our young heroes."

Casting for the series is underway. Anna Kendrick, are you making calls? The Oscar nominee has voiced her desire to take on the character of Squirrel Girl.