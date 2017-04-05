Marvel.com
Marvel is bringing Squirrel Girl to TV. Yes, you read that right: Squirrel Girl will star in a new Freeform series. The fan-favorite character, who has enhanced strength, speed, agility and reflexes, claws, and the ability to communicate with squirrels, will star in Marvel's New Warriors on Freeform. The show was ordered straight to series and will be Marvel's first half-hour comedy.
"Freeform's mission is to deliver incredible content to young adults, and Marvel Television seamlessly aligns with that mission—we couldn't be more proud to collaborate with them on Marvel's New Warriors," Karey Burke, executive vice president, of programming and development at Freeform, said in a statement.
New Warriors will follow six young people with powers who live and work together. They're not exactly Hulk and Captain American—their powers are at the opposite end of the spectrum. In a release, Freeform described them as "not quite super, not quite heroes."
"Marvel's New Warriors have always been fan favorites, and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well," Marvel's head of television and executive producer Jeph Loeb said in a statement. "After the amazing experience we've had with Freeform on Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, we can't think of a better place for our young heroes."
Casting for the series is underway. Anna Kendrick, are you making calls? The Oscar nominee has voiced her desire to take on the character of Squirrel Girl.
"My brother sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should [play her]," the Pitch Perfect star told Net-a-Porter. "I don't know what Squirrel Girl does other than be half squirrel, but I could be half squirrel!"
Another actress who has thrown her hat into the ring for taking on the character: Stranger Things and Riverdale's Shannon Purser.
"I think Squirrel Girl is just adorable but at the same time is totally boss and completely awesome. I think people need a character like that," Purser said. "It's easy in the superhero realm to feel like a lot of the female superheroes we see are grown women who are super responsible and know what their purpose is and that kind of thing. Squirrel Girl is a little bit younger and like a real person, trying to figure out her life and then also having to save the world. I love that."
However, Purser is currently attached to a pilot.
Squirrel Girl currently stars in her own Marvel comic series and is on the Great Lakes Avengers team.
