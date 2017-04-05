Demi Lovato and Ellen DeGeneres had to tap into their dirty sides for this game.

During an appearance on the comedian's daytime talk show Wednesday, the Grammy nominee and DeGeneres kicked off a round of "5 Second Rule," a Family Feud-esque game where they have to give answers to a category, such as "Things You Shouldn't Do in a Movie Theater."

It got a touch racy rather quickly when they had to name their favorite curse words, nicknames for a vagina and things to avoid doing in a broken elevator.

"Have sex, show your boobies, take your clothes off," the host answered rapidly. How long are your elevator rides, Ellen?