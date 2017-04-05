Demi Lovato Plays an R-Rated Game of "5 Second Rule" With Ellen DeGeneres

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Demi Lovato and Ellen DeGeneres had to tap into their dirty sides for this game. 

During an appearance on the comedian's daytime talk show Wednesday, the Grammy nominee and DeGeneres kicked off a round of "5 Second Rule," a Family Feud-esque game where they have to give answers to a category, such as "Things You Shouldn't Do in a Movie Theater."

It got a touch racy rather quickly when they had to name their favorite curse words, nicknames for a vagina and things to avoid doing in a broken elevator. 

"Have sex, show your boobies, take your clothes off," the host answered rapidly. How long are your elevator rides, Ellen?

Meanwhile, Lovato was tasked with naming other words for lady parts—that is, once she understood how to use the buzzer. 

"Coochie, box, Becky," she said, the last referring to a song lyric. 

The Smurfs actress will have to tap into her dirty side for a potential Camp Rock sequel, which she hopes takes an R-rated turn. 

"We want to come out with an R-rated Camp Rock 3," she revealed. "All of our fans are now grown up." 

The star envisions an American Pie-style version, complete with one of Lovato's favorite things—cursing. 

"It's something I do every day, all day," she admitted. "I am terrible at not cursing."

