Move over, Baby Jane, Cousin Charlotte is taking over Feud: Bette and Joan.
Though the FX hit has already showed viewers the filming and awards season campaign for Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford's epic rivalry was far from over, with director Robert Aldrich bringing the women back together once again for a follow-up. Spoiler alert: It does not end well.
The April 9 episode, "Hagsploitation," followed the genesis of the 1964 film Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte, the Bette-Joan Baby Jane sequel, that, ultimately, never was. But just how accurate was Sunday's outing? We're fact-checking all the Old Hollywood drama that went down in the hour...
FACT: The trailer for Joan's (Jessica Lange) next film, Strait-Jacket, was almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original trailer, even the warning to theater patrons about the film depicting axe murders.
FACT: Strait-Jacket's director William Castle had plastic axes given out to theater-goers, and Joan did agree to so personal appearances ahead of the film's debut.
FACT: Ann Sheridan was originally considered for the role of Cousin Miriam before Joan in Whatever Happened to Cousin Charlotte (which later became Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte), by both director Bob Aldrich (Alfred Molina) and Bette (Susan Sarandon) herself.
FACT: "I wouldn't piss on her if she was on fire." Actual quote Bette said about Joan.
FACT: Joan did request top billing when signing on to Cousin Charlotte, with Bette also going over creative control and higher pay.
UNCLEAR: There's never been concrete proof, but there are old Hollywood rumors that Joan did appear in pornos when she was younger, and MGM spent thousands of dollars buying every copy they could find. (They were reportedly titled The Casting Couch and Velvet Lips.)
FACT: Bette was all in favor of a title change on the movie, which she suggested to Bob in the episode, saying, "They had already composed a song for the film, and I liked it. It was sort of a lullaby that started off with 'Hush, hush, sweet Charlotte,' and I suggested that might be a better title."
FACT: Hal LeSueur, Joan's estranged brother, did die of a ruptured appendix on May 9, 1963, after working at the Alvarado St. motel.
Feud: Bette and Joan airs at 10 p.m. on Sundays on FX.