Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images
In just a few weeks, the world's most famous bridesmaid will become a bride.
Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's little sister, got engaged to James Matthews, a hedge fund millionaire and former racing driver, last summer. He proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating Pippa for nearly a year. The two have known each other for more than a decade.
Pippa became an international star when she stepped out wearing a figure-hugging ivory Alexander McQueen dress at Kate and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011.
Wedding Date and Venue: Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are set to exchange vows on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, E! News has learned. Pippa and her siblings attended services there as children and grew up in neighboring Bucklebury.
Wedding Reception: The reception will take place at the 18-acre Georgian Grade II-listed manor home of Pippa and Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, according to The Telegraph and HELLO! magazine.
Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images
Wedding Party and Guest List: Kate, 35, will attend the wedding with her family, a source told E! News. It isn't clear if she'll be in the wedding party, with some speculating she won't want to steal Pippa's thunder. Their 27-year-old brother James Middleton and Pippa's fiancé's three siblings, including his 27-year-old brother Spencer Matthews, a reality TV star in their native Britain, may also be part of the wedding party.
Kate and William's children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, are expected to be the flower girl and page boy or ring bearer.
Wedding Guest List: Nothing has been announced. It is expected that William's brother Prince Harry, 32, will attend the wedding, and if he gets a plus-one, his girlfriend Meghan Markle is likely to accompany him.
Wedding Dress Designer: Giles Deacon appears to be the favorite. He was spotted meeting Pippa and her mother in 2016.
"I can never really comment on rumors," he told HELLO! in February. "Until things are confirmed it's just rumors."
Other possibilities include Jenny Packham, a favorite of Kate's, and Victoria Beckham,
Bachelorette Party: It happened in March; Pippa went skiing with Kate and friends at the French resort Meribel. A source told E! News the sisters enjoyed drinking and partying together, on the same weekend of William's infamous boys' ski trip.
No word on whether William plans to showcase his notorious "dad dancing" moves at Pippa and James' wedding.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Sara Kitnick