Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

In just a few weeks, the world's most famous bridesmaid will become a bride.

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's little sister, got engaged to James Matthews, a hedge fund millionaire and former racing driver, last summer. He proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham after dating Pippa for nearly a year. The two have known each other for more than a decade.

Pippa became an international star when she stepped out wearing a figure-hugging ivory Alexander McQueen dress at Kate and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011.