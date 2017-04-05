Even though she is firmly Team Angel, Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprising choice during a game of "Marry, Shag, Kill" when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"I mean, I guess marry Angel, but can you really marry the undead?" the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star asked. Andy Cohen said you can, so, there you go. "OK, so marry Angel, you shag Spike, obviously. I don't want to kill Xander though. Can I just…"
The attention then turned to the big Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunion put together by Entertainment Weekly and some of the missing cast members. As we already know, Anthony Stewart Head, Rupert Giles, Buffy's Watcher, was busy with a play. He tweeted he was in tech rehearsals.
"There was an oil painting that they had made of him, but it was really sad to not have him," she said.
And what about Eliza Dushku, who recurred as Faith, another Slayer, throughout a large part of the show's run?
"I don't know about Eliza," she said. "I didn't control—I think there was just so many people, it was hard enough."
Dushku said she wasn't invited.
"Your [hearts] will go on..!" she tweeted. "Faith/I was never a series regular cast member on [Buffy the Vampire Slayer], sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho #ScoobyGang."
Dushku recently joined the cast of the CBS drama Bull.
Marc Blucas, Riley one of Buffy's boyfriends on the series, was a series regular but did not attend the shoot. Kristine Sutherland, Buffy's mom Joyce on the series, was never a series regular on the show, but participated in the reunion.
Regardless of the missing faces, Gellar said the reunion was "really nice."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)