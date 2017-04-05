Even though she is firmly Team Angel, Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprising choice during a game of "Marry, Shag, Kill" when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I mean, I guess marry Angel, but can you really marry the undead?" the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star asked. Andy Cohen said you can, so, there you go. "OK, so marry Angel, you shag Spike, obviously. I don't want to kill Xander though. Can I just…"

The attention then turned to the big Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunion put together by Entertainment Weekly and some of the missing cast members. As we already know, Anthony Stewart Head, Rupert Giles, Buffy's Watcher, was busy with a play. He tweeted he was in tech rehearsals.