Jokes aside, Schumer is more into "wellness" than she once was. "For exercise, I'll text Rachel Feinstein and ask her if she wants to go to a Soul­Cycle class. We ride very slowly in the back, but they don't make us feel bad about that," she tells interviewer Jessica Seinfeld. "Afterward, we celebrate the workout with a very long lunch and coffee. We're like elderly women on the Upper West Side. And I love to go for a long walk, maybe around the Central Park reservoir."

"As an actress, is aging in front of the camera something that worries you?" Seinfeld asks.