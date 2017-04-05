No one color coordinates like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.
The hot couple turned Theroux's The Leftovers premiere into date night Monday, both wearing black to the star-studded event. Theroux and Aniston are no strangers to matching pallets, intentionally or accidentally, but last night Aaniston looked extra glam in a leather one-shoulder LBD from Brandon Maxwell's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.
The skintight dress featured a ruffle, and as Aniston showed off, pockets! Clearly, she opted for both style and function. Aniston, 48, paired the look with hoops and strappy heels.
E! News caught up with The Leftovers star at the premiere, where Theroux dished a little bit about his and Aniston's upcoming two-year wedding anniversary.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
"It's cotton, right?" he asked. "Maybe a bag of cotton."
The happy couple also celebrated Aniston's 48th birthday in February with a luxurious vacation to Mexico with pals Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, and while promoting The Lego Ninjago Movie at CinemaCon in March, Theroux made light of his surprise gift for his wife: a piñata. Sadly, Aniston didn't chow down on any sweets.
"Actually, we didn't put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn't end up smashing it," he shared. "What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn't eat candy!"
Also at the premiere were Chris Zylka and girlfriend Paris Hilton, as well as Amy Brenneman and Carrie Coon. Hilton and Zylka have gotten very serious over the past few months. So serious, in fact, that Hilton told E! News that he might be The One.
"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she said. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."
That's hot.