No one color coordinates like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

The hot couple turned Theroux's The Leftovers premiere into date night Monday, both wearing black to the star-studded event. Theroux and Aniston are no strangers to matching pallets, intentionally or accidentally, but last night Aaniston looked extra glam in a leather one-shoulder LBD from Brandon Maxwell's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

The skintight dress featured a ruffle, and as Aniston showed off, pockets! Clearly, she opted for both style and function. Aniston, 48, paired the look with hoops and strappy heels.

E! News caught up with The Leftovers star at the premiere, where Theroux dished a little bit about his and Aniston's upcoming two-year wedding anniversary.