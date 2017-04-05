Prepare for the unexpected when The Real Housewives of New York City returns for season nine, well, as best as you can.

"This season is an emotional roller coaster. It feels like we're in some messed up therapy session, like, with an unlicensed therapist. It's a roller coaster ride and some people do go off the rails," Bethenny Frankel told E! News. "It's really funny though. We have a really interesting type of dynamic. I mean, we have one married Housewife, and it almost didn't happen. We have one married Housewife who, six out of seven Housewives weren't at the wedding."