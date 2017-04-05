Katy Perry can add screenwriter to her résumé.

James Corden adapted a few of Perry's songs for his newest edition of The Bold and the Lyrical. This time The Late Late Show's soap opera starred Christine Baranski, Claire Danes, Jack McBrayer and Corden. It kicked off with Corden waking up in Las Vegas, having forgotten everything he had done the night before.

"There's a stranger in my bed. There's a pounding in my head," Corden said, referencing Perry's "Last Friday Night." And who might that stranger be? Danes!

"I'm wide awake," said Danes, shooting up from the bed. As the memories came pouring back in, Corden realized there's more to the night than a potential elopement with the Homeland actress.