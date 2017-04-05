Blac Chyna Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring One Year After Rob Kardashian Proposed

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Reunion, RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer Is Here & Everyone Is at Each Other's Throats

Shia LaBeouf, Man Down

Shia LaBeouf's Man Down Sells Three Tickets, Earning a Total of $26 in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna

HEDO / AKM-GSI

A year after Rob Kardashian put a ring on Blac Chyna's finger, she's taken it off.

The Kardashian sibling famously proposed to his girlfriend last April and the pair revealed the exciting news to their millions of fans on social media, sharing photos and videos of themselves celebrating at L.A. gentlemen's club Ace of Diamonds. 

However, 12 months later, the 28-year-old makeup mogul was spotted Tuesday night leaving TAO Hollywood without the 7-carat sparkler on her left hand. It's not the first time the star has been seen without the ring. According to a source, she gave it back to Kardashian. 

"Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged," the insider told E! News. "In fact, Chyna gave the  engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month...Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding."

Blac Chyna

Roger / AKM-GSI

Photos

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Cutest Pics

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Now, though their nuptials are off the table, they remain united in regard to their only daughter, 4-month-old Dream Kardashian

"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," the insider shared. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."

In the meantime, the two keep fans guessing. While they may no longer be engaged, the parents recently reunited and chronicled the moment on social media for all to see—including a kiss on the cheek from Rob. 

It seems when it comes to this pairing, there are no absolutes. In the words of Chyna, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other," she told Cosmopolitan South Africa. "The people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."

TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian , Kardashian News , Engagements , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again