A year after Rob Kardashian put a ring on Blac Chyna's finger, she's taken it off.

The Kardashian sibling famously proposed to his girlfriend last April and the pair revealed the exciting news to their millions of fans on social media, sharing photos and videos of themselves celebrating at L.A. gentlemen's club Ace of Diamonds.

However, 12 months later, the 28-year-old makeup mogul was spotted Tuesday night leaving TAO Hollywood without the 7-carat sparkler on her left hand. It's not the first time the star has been seen without the ring. According to a source, she gave it back to Kardashian.

"Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged," the insider told E! News. "In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month...Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding."