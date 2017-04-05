It was a somber afternoon in London Wednesday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for a multi-faith Service of Hope, which was held for the four people killed during the London terror attack on March 22. After laying a wreath, they spoke to a clergy member before saying hello to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police acting commissioner Craig Mackey

The royal family's wreath included handwritten message that read: "For PC Keith Palmer, and all those who have served our community so valiantly. Your legacy is our way of life. William."

Each member of the congregation was given a candle upon their arrival at Westminster Abbey. More than 400 faith leaders, firefighters, medics and police officers attended the service; two hundred diplomatic representatives from across the world also came out to show their support.